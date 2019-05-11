Mariners' Shed Long: Making big-league debut
Long will make his big-league debut Saturday, Jen Mueller of ROOT Sports reports.
With primary second baseman Dee Gordon out with a wrist injury, Long will get a chance to see big-league action for the first time. Long will man the keystone and hit ninth in the Mariners' batting order.
