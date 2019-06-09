Long went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

The rookie now has a trio of two-hit efforts in six June games, a stretch during which he's boosted his average 19 points. Long has performed reasonably well during his first exposure to major-league arms, slashing .230/.329/.328 over 70 plate appearances. While his big-league stint may be on the verge of coming to an end with the expected early-week return of Dee Gordon (wrist) from the injured list, the experience Long has gained during his current tenure figures to serve him well over the long haul.

