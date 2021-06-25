site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Shed Long: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Long is not in the starting lineup Friday against the White Sox
Long has served as the club's primary left fielder since being recalled June 7. He'll get a breather Friday with Jake Bauers starting in left field and batting sixth.
