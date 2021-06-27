site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-shed-long-not-starting-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Shed Long: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Long isn't starting Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Long was removed from Sunday's Game 1 due to a lack of hustle, and he'll take a seat for the second game. Jake Fraley will shift to left field while Taylor Trammell starts in center field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read