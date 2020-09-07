site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Shed Long: Not starting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Long is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
Long's playing time has dropped significantly in recent days, as he now sits for the fifth time in the last six games. Dylan Moore gets the nod at second base.
