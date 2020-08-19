site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Shed Long: Not starting Wednesday
Long isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Long has gone hitless with five strikeouts in his past 10 at-bats, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the past four games Wednesday. Dylan Moore will take over at second base in his absence.
