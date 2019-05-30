Long went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks and two runs in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Long enjoyed the best game of his young career thus far, belting out multiple hits for the first time and collecting his fourth and fifth extra-base hits over the last six games. The surge resulted in a 48-point boost for Long's season average to .242 and extended his hitting streak to seven contests overall.

More News
Our Latest Stories