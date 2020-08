Long went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Athletics.

The Mariners put a man on base just eight times as a team Sunday, and Long was responsible for three of those instances. He produced a single and a stolen base in the ninth inning, but couldn't come around to score what would have been the tying run. Through 10 games, Long is hitting .250 with a homer, three steals, five runs scored and four RBI in 40 plate appearances.