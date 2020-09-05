site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Shed Long: On bench Saturday
Long isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.
Long will take a seat for the fourth consecutive contest in the second game of the series against the Rangers. Ty France will take over at second base Saturday.
