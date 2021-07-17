site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Shed Long: Out of Saturday's lineup
Long is not in Saturday's lineup against the Angels.
He is batting .152 with two home runs in 33 at-bats this month. Jake Bauers will start in left field and bat ninth.
