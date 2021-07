Long went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Long's timely fourth-inning two-bagger initiated a comeback from a three-run deficit for the Mariners, as it plated Luis Torrens and Jake Fraley with Seattle's first pair of runs. Long's .208 average and .256 on-base percentage both have ample room for improvement, but he owns a respectable .442 slugging percentage thanks in large part to the fact that nine of his 16 hits have gone for extra bases.