Long went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI single in Friday's 9-7 loss to the White Sox.

Long plated both Omar Narvaez and Mallex Smith with the fourth-inning single. Long was later lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth. The 24-year-old is up to 10 RBI and a .247/.327/.398 slash line in 97 at-bats this year, having hit safely in five of his last six starts.

