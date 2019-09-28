Mariners' Shed Long: Rakes out of leadoff spot
Long went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double, a walk and two runs in a win over the Athletics on Friday.
Long continued his season-ending hot streak at the plate and ultimately crossed the plate with the winning run on J.P. Crawford's double. Long is hitting .316 in September following what was his ninth multi-hit effort of the month, and his well-balanced contributions during that stretch partly consist of 10 extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, four home runs) and 10 RBI.
