Long went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and RBI-single in a 6-0 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is on a five-game hitting streak, and in all five contests, he has two hits. In two of the last three games, he has a home run, and he's recorded five RBI in the past four contests. Long still has a small sample, but he's one of the hottest hitters going. He is batting .266 with 12 extra-base hits, including four homers, 11 RBI, 14 runs and three stolen bases in 109 at-bats this season.