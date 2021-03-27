Long (lower leg) recently fouled a ball off his toe in a batting practice session, leading to a temporary setback in his recovery from offseason shin surgery Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Manager Scott Servais noted Friday that Long is "starting to pick it up now" after being forced into some down time yet again. Long will not be available for the start of the regular season and Servais added the second baseman likely needs to "spend some time with the guys down here in Arizona", referring to the team's alternate training site, in order to get up to playing speed before taking the next step in his return.