Long (shin) has hit safely in each of his first four rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma, compiling two doubles, an RBI, two walks and four runs across 22 plate appearances.

Just as important, Long has been able to put in a full game at second base in each instance, certainly an encouraging sign after his erratic recovery process from shin surgery last fall. If Long continues free of setbacks, it's certainly possible he could be deemed ready for a 2021 big-league debut well before June is out.