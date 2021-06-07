Long (shin) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday.
The 25-year-old missed the first two months of the season after undergoing shin surgery in September 2020 and suffering multiple setbacks, but he's now poised to make his 2021 debut for the Mariners. Long appeared in seven games during his seven-game rehab stint at Triple-A Tacoma, and he posted a .323/.417/.516 slash line with a homer and 5:5 BB:K in 36 plate appearances. He struggled last season with a .533 OPS in 34 games, but he should see plenty of playing time at second base until Dylan Moore (calf) returns from the injured list.
