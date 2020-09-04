site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Shed Long: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Long sits for the third straight game Friday against the Rangers.
Long handled a heavy workload early this season, but it's hard to say he deserved one, as he's hitting just .170/.238/.295. Dylan Moore, who returned from a wrist injury Friday, starts at second base.
