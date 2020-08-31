site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Shed Long: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Long will sit for the second straight game Monday against the Angels.
Long has failed to impress at the plate this season, hitting just .170/.238/.295. Donovan Walton, who was just called up Monday, will start at second base in his absence.
