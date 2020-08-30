site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Shed Long: Riding pine Sunday
Long is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
He'll take a seat in favor of Dee Gordon in the day game after a night game. Long had started in each of the previous four games, going 3-for-14 with a pair of home runs and a stolen base.
