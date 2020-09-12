Long will undergo an MRI on his right shin and will have a consult with Dr. James Andrews, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Long revealed Saturday that he'd been dealing with a stress reaction in his right shin since spring training, which could partially explain his poor .171/.242/.291 slash line. He fouled a ball off the same shin last weekend against the Rangers, which made the problem worse and sent him to the injured list. His timeline should become clear following his MRI and consult.