Mariners' Shed Long: September promotion not certain
Long, who's gone 2-for-13 with a solo home run in his three games since returning to action at Triple-A Tacoma following a finger injury, is not guaranteed to be called up once the Rainiers' season ends.
Long already has a 19-game major-league tour of duty under his belt this season, a stint during which he slashed .232/.329/.377 with seven doubles, one home run, five RBI, 10 walks, three stolen bases and nine runs. The 24-year-old has been limited to 56 minor-league games overall in 2019 due to injuries, and the Mariners may opt to let him rest up in anticipation of competing for a roster spot in spring training.
