Long is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

The lefty-hitting Long will take a seat with a southpaw (Patrick Sandoval) on the mound for Los Angeles. Though he's contributed a middling .194/.235/.387 slash line since being activated from the injured list in early June, Long appears well positioned to receive regular playing time in the outfield after Jake Fraley was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday.