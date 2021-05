Long (shin) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma in the coming days, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Long suffered several setbacks in his recovery from September surgery to address a stress fracture in his right shin, but he appears to be trending toward his season debut. It's not yet clear how many rehab games he'll require after his lengthy recovery process, but the 25-year-old could return to the Mariners in early June if all goes well.