Long went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Long's round tripper was meaningless with the game context -- it came with the Mariners down 16-2 in the ninth inning -- but it certainly meant plenty to both the second baseman and his fantasy managers. Long still carries an utterly forgettable .173/.242/.300 line for the season, but he's at least left the yard in two of the last three games and has hit safely inf our of his last six contests overall.