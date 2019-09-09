Long went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

The 21-1 walloping the Mariners endured Sunday represented the largest margin of defeat in franchise history. Therefore, Long's fourth-inning round tripper, while irrelevant in the grand scheme of things, at least prevented the ignominy of a shutout. It was the rookie's second homer at the big-league level overall, and he's now hit safely in each of the three starts he's logged since his return to the Mariners earlier in the month.

More News
Our Latest Stories