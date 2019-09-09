Long went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

The 21-1 walloping the Mariners endured Sunday represented the largest margin of defeat in franchise history. Therefore, Long's fourth-inning round tripper, while irrelevant in the grand scheme of things, at least prevented the ignominy of a shutout. It was the rookie's second homer at the big-league level overall, and he's now hit safely in each of the three starts he's logged since his return to the Mariners earlier in the month.