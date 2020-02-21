Mariners' Shed Long: Spring leadoff duty on tap
Long could operate out of the leadoff spot in Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Padres, and he's likely to be tried there frequently this spring, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old was a success while working out of the top of the order during a trial run near the end of last season, slashing .296/.342/.521 with nine extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, three home runs) and nine RBI across 71 at-bats. The Mariners are therefore interested in seeing if Long can extend that success this spring, and both his minor-league career .351 on-base percentage and .333 figure during 168 major-league plate appearances last season provide reason for optimism that he could be up to the task. "I thought the key to Shed's awesome September was his ability to control the strike zone," manager Scott Servais said. "His swing decisions were outstanding and when he does that, he has really good results. He can drive the ball and there's a good chance you'll see him up there [leading off] a bunch this spring."
More News
