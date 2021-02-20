Long is completely recovered from last season's shin injury but will likely have his spring training workload monitored carefully, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

A stress fracture in Long's right shin led to an early shutdown of his 2020 season, perhaps a blessing in disguise after the young second baseman slashed an anemic .171/.242/.291 over 124 plate appearances across 34 games. The numbers were even more disappointing when considering Long had significantly raised expectations for the campaign by slashing .263/.333/.454 over 42 games during his first taste of big-league action in 2019. Last year's downturn, combined with Dylan Moore's strong showing, has set up a job battle for the bulk of playing time at the keystone between the two players, with manager Scott Servais noting earlier this offseason Moore had "earned the right to get more regular time at second base." Long is still expected to naturally get a long look this spring, but it will also likely come with some form of rep management in light of last September's injury.