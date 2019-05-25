Long, who went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a loss to the Athletics on Friday, has hit safely in three straight games after going 0-for-9 over his first three big-league contests.

The rookie is still naturally having some struggles with contact rate, but he's been a contributor to some degree in the last three contests. Dee Gordon's current stay on the injured list due to a wrist injury will continue affording Long additional opportunities to gain valuable experience against big-league arms for the next several games, at minimum.