Long was hitting .129 (4-for-31) with two doubles, four RBI, three walks, two stolen bases and two runs over 11 Cactus League games before spring training was suspended.

As those numbers indicate, Long's spring was unfolding in less-than-ideal fashion from an offensive perspective, but the Mariners are committed to having the 24-year-old serve as the primary second baseman this coming season. Long earned the confidence of manager Scott Servais and his staff with a solid all-around showing in his first big-league stint in 2019, slashing .263/.333/.454 with 18 extra-base hits (12 doubles, one triple, five home runs) and 15 RBI across 168 plate appearances. Long will have to produce consistently over the course of a full season for the first time at the big-league level, however, as capable veteran Dee Gordon will be right behind him on the depth chart at the keystone.