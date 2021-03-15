Long (shin) was able to take batting practice Sunday, marking his first session since having his rehabilitation process slowed down Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The recovering second baseman reportedly got through the session without setbacks, but given the generally slow pace of his recovery from September 2020 shin surgery, Kramer reports Long is likely to head to the alternate training site in Tacoma once the team breaks camp. Such a development would keep Long within close proximity of the big-league training staff, and it would facilitate having Long head down to minor-league spring training at some point during April to get at-bats.