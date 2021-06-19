Long, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Rays on Thursday, is hitting .400 (6-for-15) over his last four games.

Long also has his first three-bagger of the season over that span, and his ability to churn out extra bases recently certainly seems to support the notion his previously ailing shin is back to normal. The 25-year-old has pushed his average to .258 and OPS to .700 entering Friday's action after slashing .150/.190/.200 over his first five games following his delayed 2021 debut.