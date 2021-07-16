site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Shed Long: Takes seat Friday
Long isn't starting Friday against the Angels.
Long went 0-for-8 across the two games leading up to the All-Star break. He'll retreat to the bench with Jake Fraley shifting to left field while Jarred Kelenic starts in center field.
