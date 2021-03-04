Long has been brought along cautiously as he works his way back from September shin surgery and has yet to make his Cactus League debut, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Long played through a shin injury throughout last season, which likely explains a fair bit of his poor .171/.242/.291 slash line. He's advanced to playing in simulated games, so his spring training debut shouldn't be too far off, which should still leave him with enough time to claim a spot on the Opening Day roster if all goes well.