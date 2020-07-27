Long went 2-for-5 with a single, a double, two RBI, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Long's final line was one befitting of his leadoff role, as he played a key role in the Mariners' first win of the campaign. The promising second baseman's eighth-inning two-bagger brought home Tim Lopes to knot the score back up at 5-5, and Long subsequently came home with Seattle's final run of the day on Kyle Lewis' single later in the frame. Long's first multi-hit effort of the season was a much-needed breakout after he went just 1-for-8 with two strikeouts over the first two games of the season.