General manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed Long will handle the majority of playing time at second base, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It sounds like the Mariners are planning to deploy Dee Gordon in a utility role while giving Long the reins at second base. Long spent most of the 2019 season shuttling between Triple-A Tacoma and the Mariners, though he put together a .289/.337/.518 triple-slash over his final 23 games after earning a September promotion.