Long (lower leg) is contemplating the next step in treating the stress fracture in his shin, the Associated Press reports. "Shed is still working through what's the best course of action for him to get back healthy. I know he's weighing a couple different options right now. I'm not sure where he's headed," manager Scott Servais said. "May be a minor surgery, may not be."

Long is now deemed to be done for the 2020 season, so he has some time to reach a decision on the best course of action. The 25-year-old aggravated the stress reaction that he'd apparently been dealing with since spring training when he fouled a ball off the leg Sept. 6 against the Rangers. After entering the campaign with high expectations and an everyday job at second base, Long literally limped to a .171/.242/.291 line across 124 plate appearances before being shut down by the injury.