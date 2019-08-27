Mariners' Shed Long: Working out in Tacoma
Long (finger) has moved his rehab to Triple-A Tacoma, Tacoma Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto reports.
Long had been rehabbing in Arizona from a broken finger, and while he's not active just yet, this is a step forward for the 24-year-old. He's aiming for a weekend return from the injured list if everything goes according to plan.
More News
-
Mariners' Shed Long: Still rehabbing in Arizona•
-
Mariners' Shed Long: Likely out through mid-August•
-
Mariners' Shed Long: Back on minor-league IL•
-
Mariners' Shed Long: Back in action with Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Shed Long: Shoulder issue resurfaces•
-
Mariners' Shed Long: Hot since returning to action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....