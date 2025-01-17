The Mariners signed Fujinami to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Fujinami dealt with a shoulder injury this past season and posted a 6.68 ERA and 38:33 K:BB over 32.1 innings during a stint with Triple-A Syracuse in the Mets organization. The 30-year-old struck out 83 in 79 frames between the Athletics and Orioles in 2023 but also walked 45 and held a 7.18 ERA.