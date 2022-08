High-A Everett reinstated Packard from its 7-day injured list Tuesday after he had been on the shelf since June 24 with an unspecified injury.

The 24-year-old outfielder was cleared to return to the Everett lineup after completing a four-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last week. Prior to being deactivated in June, Packard was slashing .263/.383/.449 with nine home runs and four stolen bases in 54 games for Everett.