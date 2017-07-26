Mariners' Steve Cishek: Sharp in Tuesday outing
Cishek fired 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox, allowing a walk and recording a strikeout.
The 31-year-old has been very effective in July, posting a 1.35 ERA and allowing just one earned run on three hits over 6.2 innings across seven appearances. Cishek has also compiled a trio of holds and lowered his ERA from 4.38 to 3.32 over that stretch. While the former closer hasn't been deployed as a ninth-inning option, his frequent usage and recent performances render him a viable fantasy option in AL-only and deep formats that count holds.
