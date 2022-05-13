Fairchild was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday.
Fairchild was called up by Seattle at the end of April, but he played in just three games during his time with the major-league club. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Steven Souza's contract was selected Friday.
More News
-
Mariners' Stuart Fairchild: Recalled by Mariners•
-
Mariners' Stuart Fairchild: Shipped to Seattle•
-
Diamondbacks' Stuart Fairchild: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Stuart Fairchild: Moves to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Stuart Fairchild: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Stuart Fairchild: Recalled by Arizona•