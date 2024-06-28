Peete has a .283/.370/.375 slash line with zero home runs and 20 steals in 61 games for Single-A Modesto.

Peete missed a week in May with an undisclosed injury. His goose egg in the home run department is a pretty big surprise, given the underlying metrics. His 28.5 percent hard-hit rate and 15.2 percent soft-hit rate are very strong marks for an 18-year-old infielder, and while his 42.9 percent groundball rate isn't elite, it's not an alarmingly high rate. Peete has been hitting a lot of line drives (29.2 percent) and his 40 percent pull rate is on the low end, but those aren't necessarily bad traits for a young hitter with his athleticism and above-average raw power. This could be a buy-low opportunity in dynasty leagues.