Walker, who's put together back-to-back quality starts, is drawing strong trade interest prior to the Aug. 31 deadline, Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The right-hander's successful homecoming to the team that originally drafted him back in 2010 may be short-lived one, as Walker could ultimately be a victim of his own success to an extent. Contending teams -- a descriptor that constitutes a much larger pool of clubs this season due to the expanded playoff format -- are always on the hunt for more starting pitching, and Gustafson notes the fact Kendall Graveman (neck), who could have also been a potential trade candidate had he remained healthy, is now out of the equation only makes Walker even more appealing. Through five starts, Walker owns a 2-2 record, 4.00 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, and he now has his average fastball velocity back to under 1 mph lower than what it was prior to Tommy John surgery.