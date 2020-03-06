Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Feels good after latest outing

Walker reported no ill effects a day after having thrown 31 pitches in an intersquad game Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has taken very deliberate but setback-free steps all spring in an effort to ensure he's fully ready for his first taste of Cactus League action. Given Walker got through his latest test without issues, the veteran is now likely to make his spring debut against the Brewers on Monday, with official confirmation likely to come within the coming days.