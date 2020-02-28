Play

Mariners' Taijuan Walker: First spring start next week

Walker will make his Cactus League debut sometime next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

He threw well in Friday's two-inning simulated game but was not quite as sharp as he was in his previous outing, according to manager Scott Servais. The skipper said Walker needs to get into game action, and that he will get his chance sometime in the middle of next week. Walker is on track to make Seattle's rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories