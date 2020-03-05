Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Perfect in intersquad start
Walker retired all seven batters he faced in an intersquad "B" game Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The outing was yet another step in the slow walking of Walker's development this spring, as the Mariners have opted to be cautious with the veteran right-hander after he missed most of the last two seasons with injuries. Walker threw 31 pitches overall in Wednesday's outing, which likely served as his final tune-up before making his first Cactus League start early next week. "Finally, I feel like I can be aggressive now," Walker said. "When I step out there I feel good and can let it loose. I don't have any worries, nothing in the back of my head about my shoulder or elbow or anything like that. It makes it a lot easier to pitch and a lot more fun."
More News
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Will pitch in intersquad game•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: First spring start next week•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Schedule slightly altered•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Solid in first live BP•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Solid in first bullpen•
-
Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Returns to Seattle•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Is Robert worth the risk?
Luis Robert has clear superstar potential, but what will that mean in Fantasy this season for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Marquez, Lee
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...