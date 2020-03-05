Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Perfect in intersquad start

Walker retired all seven batters he faced in an intersquad "B" game Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The outing was yet another step in the slow walking of Walker's development this spring, as the Mariners have opted to be cautious with the veteran right-hander after he missed most of the last two seasons with injuries. Walker threw 31 pitches overall in Wednesday's outing, which likely served as his final tune-up before making his first Cactus League start early next week. "Finally, I feel like I can be aggressive now," Walker said. "When I step out there I feel good and can let it loose. I don't have any worries, nothing in the back of my head about my shoulder or elbow or anything like that. It makes it a lot easier to pitch and a lot more fun."