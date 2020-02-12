Play

Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Returns to Seattle

Walker returned to the Mariners on a one-year, $2 million deal Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Walker spent the first seven years of his professional career in the Mariners' organization before being traded to Arizona following the 2016 season. He's thrown just 14 big-league innings over the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery, but he's found himself a soft landing spot where starts should be easy to come by. Don't expect the 27-year-old to handle a particularly heavy workload in his first full season back on the mound, but his respectable 3.95 career ERA is good enough to make him a fine budget fantasy option.

