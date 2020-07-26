Walker (0-1) gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk in 3.1 innings. He struck out one and took the loss Saturday versus the Astros.

Walker wasn't particularly bad until the fourth inning. He gave up a solo home run to Yuli Gurriel and an RBI double to Kyle Tucker before Scott Servais pulled him from the game. Reliever Brandon Brennan allowed two inherited runners to be tacked onto Walker's line. It was an ugly start to Walker's second stint as a Mariner after three years with the Diamondbacks, two of which were mostly wiped out by Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old right-hander will search for his first win Friday at home against the Athletics.