Mariners' Taijuan Walker: Solid in first live BP
Walker was solid in his first live batting practice session of spring Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I thought he looked pretty good," manager Scott Servais said. "Taijuan has changed a few things mechanically. He's cleaned up his arm stroke, so he's made some adjustments there."
This spring is a particularly relevant one for the 27-year-old right-hander, who is trying to come back from two injury-marred seasons. Walker did take a hard comebacker off his leg during the session, but he worked through it and threw his full allotment of pitches. Walker is considered to have a good opportunity at a back-end rotation spot as long as he's able to prove his fitness this spring.
